‘The Unicorn’ Canceled By CBS After 2 Seasons

CBS has started to pare down its returning series slate for next season, cancelling comedy The Unicorn‘s after two seasons. It is one two sophomore series the network won’t be bringing back, along with drama All Rise. Two other CBS bubble series, SEAL Team and Clarice, are eying a move to Paramount+.

From the get-go, the single-camera Unicorn, starring Walton Goggins, has been, well, an unicorn, on CBS, not quite fitting into the network’s traditional sitcom mold.

Yet, the series, which was well received by critics and features one of the strongest comedy casts on TV, had big fans at the highest ranks at CBS, which helped it snag a Season 2 renewal last year for a limited midseason run, which concluded in March.

The Unicorn’s linear ratings were among the lowest on CBS but its Live+Same Day delivery was actually higher than that for the renewed S.W.A.T. More than ever this year, it comes down to economics as CBS — and the rest of the broadcast networks — are making their renewal decisions.

The Unicorn, deficit-financed by CBS Studios, which produces with Kapital Entertainment, has a streaming deal with Netflix, which has offset some of the cost but as a whole, most single-camera comedies have more limited off-network earning potential and few comedies travel well internationally.

There was an effort to continue the show — I hear the producers came up with a plan to move production for Season 3 that would’ve brought in significant budget savings but in the end, CBS opted to not do proceed.

The Unicorn is centered around a tight-knit group of best friends and family who help Wade (Goggins) embrace his “new normal” in the wake of the loss of his wife one year ago. As a sometimes ill-equipped but always devoted single parent to his two adolescent daughters, he is taking the major step of dating again.

The series also stars Rob Corddry, Michaela Watkins, Omar Miller, Maya Lynne Robinson, Ruby Jay, Makenzie Moss and Devin Bright.

Bill Martin, Mike Schiff, Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor, Wendi Trilling, Peyton Reed and John Hamburg are executive producers.