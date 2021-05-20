‘The Undoing’s Noma Dumezweni joins Liam Nesson In ‘Retribution,’ Studiocanal Remake Of ‘El Desconocido’

EXCLUSIVE: Hot off a strong turn in the HBO series The Undoing, Noma Dumezweni will star with Liam Neeson in Retribution, the Studiocanal thriller being produced by The Picture Company

Dumezweni joins the cast of the film which starts shooting in Berlin next month. She will play an Interpol agent on the hunt to track down Nesson’s character – a banking executive who’s life is thrown into turmoil when a bomb is placed inside his car with him and his family. Nimrod Antal is directing, and The Picture Company partner’s Andrew Rona & Alex Heineman are producing with Jaume Collet-Serra and Juan Sola. Pic is a remake of the Spanish film El Desconocido. Vaca Films, which made the original, will have executive producer credit along with Atresmedia Cine.

Dumezweni, a two-time Olivier Award winner and a Tony nominee, is currently filming the Rob Marshall-directed The Little Mermaid for Disney and can be seen in the HBO Max series Mad For Love. She reteamed with Marshall after making Mary Poppins Returns with the director. Ron Halpern and Shanna Eddy are overseeing the project for Studiocanal

Dumezweni is repped by manager Larry Taube at Principal Entertainment and Conway van Gelder Grant.