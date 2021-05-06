‘The Ultimate Surfer’: Former NFL Quarterback Jesse Palmer To Host ABC Reality Competition Series

Jesse Palmer, the former NFL quarterback who appeared as The Bachelor in season five, is hosting ABC’s reality competition series The Ultimate Surfer.

Palmer, who played for the New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers and also hosted ABC’s The Proposal, will front the series with the help of sports anchor Erin Coscarelli and the voice of surfing Joe Turpel as commentators.

Surf champion Kelly Slater is the lead consultant and also serves as a special correspondent.

The competition series, which is produced by Lionsgate’s Pilgrim Media Group and WSL Studios, was shot at Kelly Slater’s Surf Ranch in Kings County, California.

It features top up-and-coming surfers training and battling it out at the surf ranch with men and women competing in individual and team challenges focused on specific surfing disciplines. Weekly eliminations will leave two men and two women as finalists who will vie for the male and female titles of the Ultimate Surfer and the opportunity to compete on the WSL World Tour.

The Ultimate Surfer is exec produced by Craig Piligian, WSL CEO Erik Logan, UFC President Dana White and Faye Stapleton.

The surfers competing for the title of The Ultimate Surfer include:

Anastasia Ashley – 33, Miami Beach, Fla.

Kai Barger – 30, Haiku, Hawaii

Mason Barnes – 26, Venice, Calif.

Tia Blanco – 23, Oceanside, Calif.

Austin Clouse – 26, Jacksonville Beach, Fla.

Brianna Cope – 25, Koloa, Hawaii

Luke Davis – 27, Los Angeles, Calif.

Kayla Durden – 27, Jacksonville Beach, Fla.

Juli Hernandez – 22, Costa Mesa, Calif.

Zeke Lau – 26, Honolulu, Hawaii

Alejandro Moreda – 34, San Juan, Puerto Rico

Koa Smith – 25, Sunset Beach, Hawaii

Malia Ward – 22, San Clemente, Calif.

Bruna Zaun – 30, Redondo Beach, Calif.