‘The Tourist’: First Look At Jamie Dornan Thriller Series Set At BBC & HBO Max; Hugo Weaving Exits Cast

Here’s your first look at 50 Shades Of Grey star Jamie Dornan in The Tourist, the mystery thriller limited series from Fleabag production company Two Brothers Pictures.

The story centers on a British man (Dornan) who finds himself in the glowing red heart of the Australian outback, being pursued by a vast tank truck trying to drive him off the road. An epic cat-and-mouse chase unfolds, and the man later wakes in hospital, hurt, but somehow alive. Except he has no idea who he is. With merciless figures from his past pursuing him, The Man’s search for answers propels him through the vast and unforgiving outback.

Other cast includes Danielle Macdonald (Dumplin’), Shalom Brune-Franklin (Line of Duty), Ólafur Darri Ólafsson (Trapped), and Alex Dimitriades (The End). Hugo Weaving (The Lord of The Rings) has exited the series, however, due to a scheduling issue. He has been replaced by Damon Herriman (Mindhunter).

The Tourist is a Two Brothers Pictures production for the BBC, in association with Highview Productions, All3Media International, the South Australian Film Corporation, HBO Max, Stan, and ZDF. The six-episode drama has been written by producers and screenwriters Harry and Jack Williams, who alongside Christopher Aird and Andrew Benson will serve as executive producers for Two Brothers Pictures and Tommy Bulfin for the BBC. Lisa Scott produces and Chris Sweeney executive produces and directs. International sales are handled by All3Media International.

Check out more stills below: