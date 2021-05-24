‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ Plans To Have Full, Vaccinated Crowd In Early June

Things are starting to return to normal, in late-night, it seems.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon is the latest late-night show planning to bring in a full audience back to the studio. The NBC series is planning to have a full, vaccinated audience in 30 Rock early next month. It comes three months after the series brought back a limited audience on March 22.

It comes after this morning’s announcement that The Late Show with Stephen Colbert will have full-capacity, vaccinated audiences on June 14.

Jimmy Kimmel told Deadline earlier this month that his, LA-produced ABC show, is hopeful of getting a proper audience back in June.

“We are hopeful that we can let people who want to see the show into our building and rest of the staff,” he said. “June 15 is the date that the governor established as our get-back-to really-normal date, so we’re hoping that means we can get back to normal here but nobody really knows,” he said.

That just leaves Late Night with Seth Meyers, which films in New York, and The Late Late Show with James Corden, which films in LA, of the nightly shows to bring back crowds. The Daily Show with Trevor Noah is still filming remotely from Noah’s apartment.