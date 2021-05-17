Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘Olympic Dreams Featuring Jonas Brothers’: NBC Special Pits Joe, Kevin & Nick Against One Another

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

AT&T And Discovery Mint $43B Merger; CEOs Reveal Details Of Tie-Up
Read the full story

‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ Renewed At NBC For Five Years

Jimmy Fallon
Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon has been officially renewed by NBC for five more years.

The move was announced by Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming at the company’s Upfronts presentation.

The renewal comes after it emerged that Jimmy Fallon extended his contract in November after his previous contract ran through the end of 2021.

Rovner highlighted the importance of Fallon to the company, pointing out he is involved in six projects including That’s My Jam, The Kids Tonight Show and Clash of the Cover Bands across the company this year.

Fallon began hosting the show in February 2014, taking over from Jay Leno. He followed in the footsteps of Conan O’Brien, Johnny Carson, Jack Paar and Steve Allen to front the show, which is produced by Universal Television and Broadway Video.

The Tonight Show has been rebounding in the late-night ratings since the arrival of Joe Biden as Presidency. While the series has struggled to compete against CBS’s The Late Show with Stephen Colbert during Donald Trump’s presidency, but it has been picking up viewers in the key 18-49 demo since January.

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad