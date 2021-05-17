‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ Renewed At NBC For Five Years

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon has been officially renewed by NBC for five more years.

The move was announced by Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming at the company’s Upfronts presentation.

The renewal comes after it emerged that Jimmy Fallon extended his contract in November after his previous contract ran through the end of 2021.

Rovner highlighted the importance of Fallon to the company, pointing out he is involved in six projects including That’s My Jam, The Kids Tonight Show and Clash of the Cover Bands across the company this year.

Fallon began hosting the show in February 2014, taking over from Jay Leno. He followed in the footsteps of Conan O’Brien, Johnny Carson, Jack Paar and Steve Allen to front the show, which is produced by Universal Television and Broadway Video.