‘The Tonight Show’ Brings Back In-Studio Musical Guests With J.Period Performance

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon was the first late-night show to bring back a live studio audience.

The NBC series, which has also had a number of in-studio guests since its return to 30 Rock, is now bringing back musical guests, previously such a staple of late-night talkshows, with its first live performance since the pandemic began.

Fallon welcomed J. Period, a hip hop producer, featuring The Roots member Black Thought and Tiffany Gouché with All in Your Head. The song, which is the first single on J. Period’s Story To Tell (Chapter One) project, features narration by Dave Chappelle.

Chappelle was Fallon’s guest tonight, where he evidently brought his own crowd, to help promote his The Midnight Miracle podcast. The comedian, who recently launched the audio series with Talib Kweli and Yasiin Bey, revealed that the podcast will also be available on vinyl, an unusual move for the medium, although unexpected moves should be expected from Chappelle.

Here’s hoping J. Period’s in-studio performance is the first of many and will open the doors for more live spots on all of the nightly talkshows.