James Gunn Unveils New Image From ‘The Suicide Squad’, Featuring Idris Elba’s Bloodsport & More

The Suicide Squad director James Gunn has unveiled a new image from his DC sequel, which is scheduled to hit theaters and HBO Max on August 6.

“Squad Undercover in Corto Maltese: Ratcatcher 2, The Thinker, Bloodsport, & Polka Dot Man in #TheSuicideSquad,” read the caption for the pic, which he shared on Instagram.

In his post, Gunn is referring to characters played by Daniela Melchior, Peter Capaldi, Idris Elba and David Dastmalchian, respectively.

The film, which Gunn also wrote, follows an assortment of supervillains and criminals from Belle Reve prison, as they’re sent to the island of Corto Maltese, as part of the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X.

The Warner Bros. title, produced by DC Films, Atlas Entertainment, and The Safran Company, also stars Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, Taika Waititi, Sylvester Stallone, Michael Rooker, Nathan Fillion, Alice Braga, Jai Courtney, John Cena, Viola Davis, Pete Davidson, Sean Gunn, Freddie Stroma, Mikaela Hoover, Jennifer Holland, Flula Borg, Steve Agee, Joaquín Cosio, Juan Diego Botto, Storm Reid, Mayling Ng, and Tinashe Kajese.

Check out the latest pic from the highly anticipated comic book film below.