‘The Sex Lives Of College Girls’: Mindy Kaling’s HBO Max Series Adds 9 To Cast

HBO Max is rounding out the cast to Mindy Kaling’s The Sex Lives of College Girls. Sherri Shepherd (Mr. Iglesias), Maya Rose (American Horror Story), Rob Huebel (Medical Police), Nicole Sullivan (MADtv), Conor Donnally (Hooked), Sierra Katow (Last Comic Standing) Mekki Leeper (Control Room) and James Morosini (American Horror Story) are set for recurring roles in the comedy series.

They join Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Reneé Rapp, and Alyah Chanelle Scott who star as roommates and students at the prestigious New England Essex College. Series regular cast also includes Midori Francis, Gavin Leatherwood, Christopher Meyer, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Lauren “Lolo” Spencer and Renika Williams.

Kaling and showrunner Justin Noble co-wrote the first episode and executive produce with Howard Klein. The series is produced by Kaling International in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Actress and comedienne Shepherd is an Emmy-winning former co-host of ABC’s The View. Shepherd co-stars in the Netflix series Mr. Iglesias and has a recurring role on ABC’s Call Your Mother. She also appears in the Netflix musical A Week Away. Shepherd is repped by 3 Arts Entertainment, ICM Partners and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman, LLP.

Rose is best known for her recurring role on the sixth season of American Horror Story. She also has guest starred on Shameless. Her recent motion capture work for WWE 2K20 is viewed by millions weekly. Rose is repped by Media Artists Group Raphael Berko and Sheila Legette Entertainment.

Huebel is Emmy-nominated known for his role on Adult Swim’s Children’s Hospital. He can currently be seen in the spinoff series Medical Police on Netflix. He also starred in Joel Soloway’s Amazon series Transparent and is a regular on Fox’s animated series Bob’s Burgers. Huebel is repped by UTA and Jackoway Tyerman.

Sullivan was an original cast member of Fox’s hit MADtv and appeared in King of Queens. She was a series regular on Hot Properties, Raines, Rita Rocks, Sh** My Dad Says and Disjointed. Sullivan also has lent her voice to numerous animated hits including Family Guy, BoJack Horseman, Penguins of Madagascar and DC Super Hero Girls. Sullivan is repped by Innovative and Think Tank Management.

Donnally made his debut in the feature film, Hooked directed by Max Emerson. His recent credits include the short film Orange Sunshine, AMC’s Lodge 49 and the recurring role of Eddie in American Horror Story: 1984. Donnally is repped by Bold MP and Innovative Artists.

Katow first began performing stand-up comedy when she was 16 years old at various comedy clubs around the LA area. She was the youngest comedian featured on season 9 of NBC’s Last Comic Standing. She was also featured on Last Call with Carson Daly and seasons 1 and 2 of Laughs on Fox. Katow is represented by Gersh and Make Good Content.

Leeper’s stand up has been featured on The Late Late Show with James Corden and he was a New Face at the Just For Laughs festival. His Comedy Central digital special Control Room is streaming now. He has written for Crank Yankers, The White House Correspondents’ Dinner, as well as Twitch’s first semi-scripted show 2 Joysticks and a Couch. Leeper is repped by Mosaic, WME and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Werthheimer Mandlebaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.

Morosini can last be seen recurring in American Horror Story. Previously, he appeared in Feud, Lethal Weapon and also starred in, wrote and directed the feature Threesomething, which was distributed by Gravitas Ventures. Morosini is repped by Avalon Management, Verve and GGSSC.