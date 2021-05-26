‘The Sandman’: Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park & Donna Preston Among 12 Added To Netflix Series

The cast of Netflix’s The Sandman adaptation continues to grow as Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston and nine others round out the cast. Also slated to join are Jenna Coleman, Niamh Walsh, Joely Richardson, David Thewlis, Kyo Ra, Stephen Fry, Razane Jammal, Sandra James Young and Patton Oswalt.

Based on Neil Gaiman’s popular comic book series, the series is described as a “rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama and legend are seamlessly interwoven.” The Sandman follows the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he tries to fix all the cosmic and human mistakes he’s made during his vast existence.

Allan Heinberg serves as executive producer and showrunner. David S. Goyer serves as executive producer and Goyer and Heinberg are also co-writers on the project. Gaiman is also an Executive Producer and Co-Writer. The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television.

Gaiman unveiled the latest cast members and their roles in blog post on Netflix’s Newsroom. See his announcement here and character descriptions below.

Howell-Baptiste will play Death, Dream’s wiser, nice and much more sensible sister.

Park will take on Desire, Dream’s sibling, and desire personified. Desire is also trouble for Dream.

Preston will portray Despair, Dream’s sister, and the twin of Desire. She is the moment when all hope is gone, the bleakest of the Endless.

Coleman is Johanna Constantine, haunted exorcist and Occult Adventuress for Hire. Johanna is also John Constantine’s great-great-great grandmother.

Walsh will appear as is Young Ethel Cripps, a betrayed and determined young woman seeking to survive.

Richardson takes on Ethel Cripps, Master thief and woman of a thousand identities.

Thewlis is John Dee, Ethel’s son. Dangerous, insane and on a quest for truth. He was driven mad, long ago. Now he’s out and on a quest for Truth that may destroy the world.

Ra will play Rose Walker, a young woman on a desperate search for her missing brother. She discovers a connection to Dream that neither of them can escape.

Fry is Gilbert, Debonair protector of Rose Walker.

Jammal is Lyta Hall, Rose’s best friend, travel companion and a young widow mourning her husband Hector. Rose doesn’t know that Hector has started showing up in Lyta’s dreams, though. Or that strange things are happening.

Young will take on Unity Kincaide, Heiress and Rose’s mysterious benefactor. She has spent a century asleep. Now she’s awake, having missed out on her life.

Lastly, Patton Oswalt will voice Matthew The Raven, Dream’s trusted emissary. A Raven.