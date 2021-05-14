‘The Rookie’ Renewed For Season 4 By ABC

Amid strong ratings, ABC has picked up a fourth season of cop drama The Rookie.

Created by Alexi Hawley, The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, the oldest rookie at the Los Angeles Police Department.

The Rookie averages nearly 10 million Total Viewers this season (9.80 million) after 35 days of delayed viewing on linear and digital platforms, up from 6.14 million viewers over its initial Live+Same Day average. The series also more than quadruples (+342%) its Live+Same Day Adult 18-49 rating after 35 days of multiplatform viewing (2.12 rating).

The show, which also stars Mekia Cox, Alyssa Diaz, Richard T. Jones, Titus Makin, Melissa O’Neil and Eric Winter, is produced by Entertainment One (eOne) and ABC Signature.

Hawley exec produces with Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross and Terence Paul Winter.