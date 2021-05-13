‘The Righteous Gemstones’: Jason Schwartzman, Eric Roberts & Eric Andre Join Season 2 Of HBO Comedy As Recurring

Jason Schwartzman, Eric Roberts and Eric Andre are set for recurring roles on Season 2 of HBO’s comedy series The Righteous Gemstones. Production is currently underway on the nine-episode second season.

Created, written by and starring Danny McBride, The Righteous Gemstones tells the story of a world-famous televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance, greed and charitable work.

John Goodman, Edi Patterson. Adam Devine, Walton Goggins, Cassidy Freeman, Tony Cavalero, Tim Baltz and Greg Alan Williams also star.

Schwartzman will play Thaniel, a journalist working on a story about the ministries. Roberts portrays Junior, who grew up with Eli and suddenly re-enters his life. Andre is Lyle Lissons, a megachurch pastor from Texas who befriends Jesse and Amber.

McBride directs and executive produces with Jody Hill and David Gordon Green, along with John Carcieri, Jeff Fradley and Brandon James. Series is produced by David Brightbill; co-produced by Justin Bourret and Melissa DeMino; consulting produced by Grant DeKernion, Jared Hess, Kevin Barnett, Chris Pappas and Edi Patterson.

Mozart in the Jungle co-creator Schwartzman can next be seen in Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch, a story which he co-wrote with Anderson and Roman Coppola and premiering at Cannes in 2021. He has also completed Gia Coppola’s upcoming film Mainstream, starring Andrew Garfield and Maya Hawley. He recently starred opposite Chris Rock and Ben Wishaw in the fourth chapter of Fargo, which ended its run in November 2020. Schwartzman is repped by WME.

Roberts received an Oscar nomination for his role in Runaway Train. His other notable film work includes The Dark Knight, Final Analysis, Paul Thomas Anderson’s Inherent Vice for Warner Bros., Millennium Films’ Lovelace and The Expendables for Lionsgate. On television, he has recurred in series including USA’s Suits, CSI and Code Black for CBS, NBC’s Heroes, and Crash for Starz. Roberts is repped by De Waal & Associates and Sovereign Talent Group.

Andre created and hosts Adult Swim’s hit series The Eric Andre Show, which recently aired its fifth and highest-rated season. Andre currently stars alongside Lil Rel Howery and Tiffany Haddish in Netflix’s hit comedy Bad Trip, which he produced and co-wrote with The Eric Andre Show director Kitao Sakurai. On television, Andre voices the demon Luci on Matt Groening’s Netflix animated series Disenchantment. He’ll also be heard as the voice of a new character in Universal’s animated feature Sing 2 set for release December 22. Andre is repped by United Talent Agency, Rise Management and Attorney Dean Bahat at Ziffren Brittenham.