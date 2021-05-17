‘The Resident’ Renewed By Fox For Season 5

The doors at Chastain Memorial Hospital will remain open after Fox renewed The Resident for a fifth season. The renewal, which was unveiled as part of Fox’s 2021-22 schedule, was not a surprise given that the medical drama is the network’s biggest scripted series after its 9-1-1 franchise.

It joins the procedurals, which were both also renewed, on the schedule, remaining in its Tuesday at 8pm slot. It will precede new drama series Our Kind of People.



Created by Amy Holden Jones, Hayley Schore and Roshan Sethi, The Resident follows a group of doctors at Chastain Memorial Hospital, as they face personal and professional challenges on a daily basis. Matt Czuchry, VanCamp, Bruce Greenwood, Manish Dayal, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Jane Leeves and Morris Chestnut star. The latter will recur in season five after being tapped as the male lead in Our Kind of People.

Season 4 saw black-hearted Red Rock Mountain Medical figurehead Logan Kim ousted and the rudderless hospital found its new CEO in star orthopedic surgeon Dr. Kit Voss (Jane Leeves), who she spearheads Chastain’s transition from private to public hospital.

The fourth season of the drama, which was originally based on Marty Makary’s book Unaccountable, premiered in January due to the pandemic

The Resident is produced by 20th Television. The series’ executive producers include Todd Harthan, Andrew Chapman, Peter Elkoff, Amy Holden Jones, Rob Corn, Antoine Fuqua, Oly Obst and Marc Halsey.