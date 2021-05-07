Fox Bubble Show Watch: ‘The Resident’, ‘Prodigal Son’, ‘The Moodys’

Fox already has made decisions on all of its animated comedies, canceling Bless the Harts and renewing the other shows, veterans The Simpsons, Family Guy and Bob’s Burgers as well as freshman The Great North.

The network has not made any renewal decision on the life-action side besides setting end date for veteran sitcom Last Man Standing. Pending are pickups for Fox’s two top-rated scripted series, 9-1-1 and spinoff 9-1-1: Lone Star. Also certain to get renewed is freshman comedy series Call Me Kat, starring Mayim Bialik.

Related: CBS Bubble Show Watch: ‘SEAL Team’, ‘All Rise’, ‘Clarice’, ‘B Positive’ ‘United States Of Al’ & ‘The Unicorn’

While technically a bubble show, The Resident continues to be a solid performer, drawing Fox’s largest scripted series audience behind the 9-1-1 franchise and is fully expected to be renewed for a fifth season, I hear. Negotiations for the medical drama and the 9-1-1 shows with studio 20th Television are ongoing.

Related Story Pilots 2021: Buzz On Contenders For Fall & Beyond In Another Pandemic-Impacted Broadcast Development Cycle

Meanwhile, sophomore Prodigal Son is a true bubble show. It was the last Fox drama to get a renewal last year, which didn’t come until after the upfronts, and it may come down to the wire again for the serial killer show. It is liked creatively at the network, and there is a will to try and find a path to bring the series back, with various scenarios explored, I hear. Prodigal Son has an unusual — and very challenging — production schedule stemming from the casting of Michael Sheen, which has been an obstacle. But the show has been able to work around it for two seasons while attracting big names for season-long arcs, most recently Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Things do not look promising for The Moodys. After an initial run as a holiday event series, Fox brought it back as an ongoing family comedy. The half-hour starring Denis Leary has struggled to get traction, ranking among the lowest rated Fox series.