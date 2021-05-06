‘The Railway Children’ Getting Sequel After 50 Years; Jenny Agutter Returning, Sheridan Smith & Tom Courtenay Also Starring

More than 50 years after the original, popular children’s movie The Railway Children is getting a sequel, with original cast member Jenny Agutter returning.

She will star alongside Sheridan Smith, Tom Courtenay and a new generation of the titular ‘railway children’.

Morgan Matthews (X+Y) is directing the picture, Jemma Rodgers is producing for Studiocanal, which owns the rights to the original. Danny Brocklehurst (Brassic) has written the screenplay.

The sequel will follow a group of children who are evacuated to a Yorkshire village during the Second World War, where they encounter a young soldier who, like them, is far away from home. Shooting kicks off May 10. Studiocanal has dated the pic for theatrical release in the UK on April 1, 2022.