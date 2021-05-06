‘The Railway Children’ Getting Sequel After 50 Years; Jenny Agutter Returning, Sheridan Smith & Tom Courtenay Also Starring

More than 50 years after the original, popular children’s movie The Railway Children is getting a sequel, with original cast member Jenny Agutter returning.
She will star alongside Sheridan Smith, Tom Courtenay and a new generation of the titular ‘railway children’.
Morgan Matthews (X+Y) is directing the picture, Jemma Rodgers is producing for Studiocanal, which owns the rights to the original. Danny Brocklehurst (Brassic) has written the screenplay.
The sequel will follow a group of children who are evacuated to a Yorkshire village during the Second World War, where they encounter a young soldier who, like them, is far away from home. Shooting kicks off May 10. Studiocanal has dated the pic for theatrical release in the UK on April 1, 2022.
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.