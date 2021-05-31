‘The Patrick Star Show’: Nickelodeon Drops Sneak Peek & Art For ‘Spongebob’ Spinoff Series

Patrick Star is his own star in the sneak peek of Nickelodeon’s The Patrick Star Show.

On Monday Nickelodeon dropped a teaser and art giving SpongeBob SquarePants viewers a glimpse into Patrick Star’s life. Hailing from the creative team behind the original series and produced by Nickelodeon Animation Studio, The Patrick Star Show features Bill Fagerbakke voicing the titular character.

The family sitcom, set to bow this summer on Nickelodeon, stars Patrick and the rest of his family as they are constantly disrupted by Patrick’s wild whims and surreal imagination. It follows Patrick Star living at home with his family, where he hosts his own show for the neighborhood from his television-turned-bedroom. His little sister, Squidina, works behind the scenes to make sure Patrick’s show is always running smoothly, while his parents, Bunny and Cecil and his grandpa, GrandPat, each support Patrick in their own absurd ways.

The Star family’s unpredictable adventures often inform, integrate, and sometimes even interfere with Patrick’s TV show, but one thing is for sure: his bizarre life always makes for great television. The voice cast includes Tom Wilson, Cree Summer, Jill Talley and Dana Snyder. Tom Kenny, Rodger Bumpass, Carolyn Lawrence, Clancy Brown and Mr. Lawrence will also lend their voices to the series.

SpongeBob SquarePants‘ Marc Ceccarelli, Vincent Waller and Jennie Monica are co-executive producers of the series. The Patrick Star Show is developed for television by Claudia Spinelli, SVP of Animation Development, Nickelodeon, with production overseen by Kelley Gardner, Vice President, Current Series, Animation, Nickelodeon.

Watch the sneak peek above.