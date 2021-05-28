‘The Offer’: Miles Teller Replaces Armie Hammer As Producer Al Ruddy In Paramount+ Limited Series About Making Of ‘The Godfather’

Miles Teller has been tapped to star as The Godfather producer Al Ruddy in Paramount+’s limited event series The Offer. Teller replaces Armie Hammer, who exited the show in the wake of sexual assault allegations.



The Offer is based on the Oscar-winning producer Ruddy’s never before revealed experiences of making the iconic 1972 film that Francis Coppola directed and adapted with Mario Puzo from Puzo’s bestselling mob novel, starring Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, James Caan, John Cazale, Robert Duvall, Diane Keaton and Talia Shire.

The 10-episode event series is written and executive produced by Nikki Toscano, who also showruns, and Oscar- and Emmy-nominated writer Michael Tolkin (Escape at Dannemora, The Player). Teller and Ruddy also will serve as executive producers on the series, along with Leslie Grief (Hatfields & McCoys). Dexter Fletcher (Rocketman) will direct the first and last block. The Offer is produced by Paramount TV Studios.



The Offer was set up at Paramount+ with a straight-to series commitment.

Teller’s upcoming films include Top Gun: Maverick, set for release in November, and Netflix’s Spiderhead with Chris Hemsworth and director Joseph Kosinski. He was most recently seen in Nic Refn’s Amazon series Too Old To Die Young. Teller is repped by CAA.