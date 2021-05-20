‘The Mysterious Benedict Society’: Disney+ Plus Unveils Trailer, Key Art For Tony Hale YA Series

Based on Trenton Lee Stewart’s book series, the Disney+ series follows four gifted orphans who are recruited by Hale’s Mr. Benedict to save the world from a global crisis known as The Emergency. Reynie, Sticky, Kate, and Constance must infiltrate the mysterious L.I.V.E. Institute to discover the truth behind the crisis. When the headmaster, the sophisticated Dr. Curtain appears to be behind this worldwide panic, the kids of “The Mysterious Benedict Society” must devise a plan to defeat him.

Kristen Schaal, Ryan Hurst, MaameYaa Boafo, Gia Sandhu, Seth Carr, Emmy DeOliveira, Mystic Inscho and Marta Timofeeva also act in the YA novel adaptation.

The series, which is set to premiere June 25, is executive produced by Sonar Entertainment, 20th Television, Jamie Tarses, Karen Kehela Sherwood, Deepak Nayar, James Bobin, Matt Manfredi (writer/creator) and Phil Hay (writer/creator). Showrunners for the series are Darren Swimmer and Todd Slavkin.

Disney+ dropped key art for the upcoming series. See the images below, and the trailer above.