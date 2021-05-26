‘The Mothership’: Omari Hardwick, John Ortiz, Molly Parker Join Halle Berry In Netflix Sci-Fi Drama

EXCLUSIVE: Omari Hardwick, John Ortiz and Molly Parker have boarded The Mothership, a sci-fi adventure feature from MRC Film, Automatik and Netflix. Halle Berry previously was announced to star in and executive produce the film.

Oscar-nominated Bridge of Spies screenwriter Matthew Charman is directing the film, which will mark his feature debut. Charman also penned the screenplay, which follows Sara Morse (Berry) one year after her husband mysteriously vanished from their rural farm. When she discovers a strange, extraterrestrial object underneath their home, Sara and her kids embark on a race to find their husband, father and, most important, the truth.

Fred Berger and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones of Automatik are producing the project. Danny Stillman also serves as exec producer.

Hardwick is best known for starring in the hit Starz drama Power and currently can be seen in Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead. He’s repped by WME, SMAC Entertainment, and Sloane Offer. Ortiz, whose recent credits include Horse Girl, SXSW drama The Fallout and the Netflix series Messiah, is repped by Gersh and Principal Entertainment LA. Emmy nominee Parker toplines the Netflix series Lost in Space and can be seen in its drama pic Pieces of a Woman. She is repped by CAA and Circle of Confusion.