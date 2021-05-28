‘The Morning Show’ EP Adam Milch Set As Showrunner Of Naomi & Wynonna Judd Drama ‘Icon’ In Works At Fox

EXCLUSIVE: Icon, the anthology drama in the works at Fox that will profile music legends such as Naomi and Wynonna Judd, has found its showrunner.

The Morning Show exec producer Adam Milch has joined the project and will serve as showrunner, writer and executive producer.

Icon, which was put into development last summer, will tell the story of country music’s first mother/daughter duo, Naomi and Wynonna Judd.

The duo dominated country music in the 1980s and ’90s, winning countless awards, selling more than 20 million albums and creating a string of hits. The Judds stopped performing as a duo in 1991 after Naomi was diagnosed with Hepatitis C. Wynonna then began a successful solo career. The two occasionally have reunited for special tours, the most recent in 2010.

The series will spotlight the drama behind the glamour and the dynamic relationship between the pair. It will tell their story through the music and songs that shaped their career and the country music genre.

Each season is designed to profile a different musical artist.

The series comes from Gail Berman and country music manager Jason Owen, who is also behind Monarch, which was handed a series order by Fox earlier this month. Berman and Hend Baghdady from The Jackal Group will exec produce alongside Owen.

Naomi and Wynonna Judd will exec produce the first season, while their managers Les Borsai, Greg Hill, Cactus Moser and Larry Strickland will produce. Fox Entertainment is the studio.

Before joining Apple TV+’s drama The Morning Show, starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, Milch was an exec producer on E! drama The Arrangement. He also had a long run as exec producer on Marti Noxon’s Bravo series Girlfriends’ Guide To Divorce, where he was co-showrunner for the final two seasons. He was also showrunner and creator of ABC Family mystery drama Twisted.

Milch is represented by Rothman Brecher Ehrich Livingston and managed by Echo Lake Entertainment and his attorney is Isaac Dunham at Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham.