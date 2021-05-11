‘The Moodys’: Remaining Episodes To Air In June As Fox Cancellation Looms

It’s the case of good news-bad news for Fox’s The Moodys.

The good news is that the remaining three episodes have been scheduled. The bad news is that they are getting the burn-off treatment, with two episodes airing back-to-back on June 6 and the last one dropping two weeks later, on June 20.

While not officially canceled, The Moodys is headed into that direction, especially after the series was recently quietly pulled from the Fox schedule after five episodes.

Following an initial run as a holiday event series, Fox brought the adaptation of the Australian format back as an ongoing family comedy. The half-hour starring Denis Leary struggled to get traction, ranking among the lowest rated Fox series, before it was taken off the schedule after the April 22 episode.