‘The Masked Singer’ Renewed At Fox For Season 6

The costumes will likely get even crazier as The Masked Singer has been officially renewed for a sixth season.

The news, unveiled as part of Fox’s 2021/22 schedule, comes ahead of the finale for season five, which is set to take place on May 26.

The renewal was inevitable given the success of the series and it will continue to air in the fall on Wednesday nights at 8pm, with new series Alter Ego coming in after at 9pm. The series has traditionally aired in both the start of the year, January, February and March, as well as September. Fox has not confirmed as to whether it will return in midseason as well as the fall.

Season five has featured celebrities including Caitlyn Jenner, Danny Trejo, Bobby Brown and Hanson as well as perhaps its most A-list guest, Kermit The Frog.

The Masked Singer features a judging panel consisting of Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke with Nick Cannon traditionally hosting. Cannon was replaced at the start of season five by Niecy Nash as a result of contracting Covid.

The Masked Singer is produced by Fox Alternative Entertainment. Craig Plestis, James Breen, Rosie Seitchik and Nick Cannon serve as executive producers. James Breen serves as showrunner. The series is based on the South Korean format created by Mun Hwa Broadcasting Corp.