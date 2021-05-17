‘The Masked Dancer’: Fox Weighing Season 2 As Plenty Of Decisions To Make On Unscripted Returners

Fox is currently working out its strategy for its Masked universe and whether The Masked Dancer will continue to fit into that.

The show, which premiered on December 27, has yet to be renewed for a second season but the network’s alternative chief Rob Wade said that it was currently figuring out where and when it might fit if it was to be renewed.

“We’re really happy with The Masked Dancer, we thought it was a great show,” Wade said. “We are just figuring out where it fits into our Masked strategy. We’re looking to see where and when that would play best. We filmed it right in the middle of the pandemic and we took a lot of lessons from it. We’ve got a lot of really nice ideas should there be a season two and we’re figuring out where and when that might be.”

Wade’s comments came on a call after Fox unveiled its fall schedule for the 2021-22 season.

The network has ordered a number of new unscripted series including singing competition Alter Ego and Next Level Chef a new cooking format from Gordon Ramsay. I Can See Your Voice, hosted by The Masked Singer panellist Ken Jeong, is returning for a second season with The Masked Singer back for season six.

But the network has a number of decisions to make across its unscripted schedule.

It has a number of series airing this summer including season four of Beat Shazam, season 20 of Hell’s Kitchen, season two of Lego Masters, season two of Mental Samurai, season 11 of MasterChef and new series Crime Scene Kitchen.

It now needs to figure out if any of these will return after their current seasons as well as shows such as Game of Talents and Name That Tune, as well as make official decisions on Ultimate Tag, Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back and Cherries Wild.