‘The Magicians’ Star Jade Tailor To Helm ‘Twisted Crow: A Tale of A Broken Kingdom’ Feature Adaptation

EXCLUSIVE: Jade Tailor, best known for her role as Kady on the Syfy series, The Magicians, is attached to write and direct a film adaptation of the bestselling novel, Twisted Crow: A Tale of A Broken Kingdom by El Dubois.

The novel is an intimate tale of domestic violence, in which Dubois chronicles her true story of survival at the hand of a sociopath and narcissist. The characters mirror the stereotypical ideal of happily ever after and the false narrative individuals will present in an effort to hide their truth from those they love the most.

The film will mark the feature directorial debut for Tailor, who worked from an original script written by Dubois and J. Mackie Matysiak. Tailor will also produce the project under her Eyeris Entertainment banner with Dubois and her producing partners Stephanie Moore and Jason Baskin.

Tailor wrote and directed the short films Within the Silence and The Shift starring Danny Trejo.

Tailor is repped by GSA Entertainment, APA, and Jackoway Austen Tyreman.