‘The Lord Of The Rings’: Dominic Monaghan & Billy Boyd Launch Podcast

EXCLUSIVE: Dominic Monaghan and Billy Boyd are heading back to Middle Earth.

The pair, who played hobbits Merry and Pippin in The Lord of the Rings, are launching a podcast about the hit film franchise.

The duo are launching The Friendship Onion with podcast producer Kast Media and the series will premiere on May 18. They will bring banter, stories and comedy to the podcasting space, each week digging into the latest in pop culture, put fans’ Lord of the Rings knowledge to the test, reveal exclusive stories from filming and maybe even welcome surprise drop-ins from famous faces.

Monaghan, who is also known for his role on Lost, played Meriadoc ‘Merry’ Brandybuck in the films, close friend to Frodo Baggins, and along with Peregrin ‘Pippin’ Took, played by Boyd members of the Fellowship of the Ring.

Kast Media

The Friendship Onion will be available weekly on Spotify and across all podcast platforms, including video simulcast episodes on YouTube.

It is the latest podcast series dedicated to a classic film or TV franchise following the likes of The West Wing Weekly or Office Ladies.

“I am contractually obliged to make a glowing comment here in regards to the podcast Billy and I are making together. This is proving difficult as Billy has abducted me and is holding me for ransom to the price of 44 bananas. Please, send bananas,” said Monaghan.

“Dom took a little persuading, it’s true, but this podcast is going to rock. He is such a joker, you have to love Dom. Ha….but you also have to love bananas, so….yes, send bananas,” said Boyd.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring the comedic genius of this duo to podcasting. Fans were introduced to the quick wit and fun banter of this pairing through The Lord of the Rings films, but this podcast will demonstrate how far beyond that origins story their boundless energy and interest stretches. We can’t wait to start peeling back the layers of this friendship onion,” added Colin Thomson, CEO of Kast Media.

Dominic Monaghan is repped by Buchwald and attorney Ashley Nissenberg. Billy Boyd is managed by William Blaylock and Brian Espinosa of Optimism Entertainment.