‘The Last Will and Testament of Charles Abernathy’: Rachel Nichols, Bob Gunton, Austin Stowell, Peyton List & More Set To Lead Netflix Horror Film

EXCLUSIVE: Rachel Nichols (G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra, The Man in the High Castle), Bob Gunton (The Shawshank Redemption, 24), Austin Stowell (Catch-22, Bridge of Spies), Briana Middleton (The Tender Bar), David Walton (New Girl, Bad Moms), Reese Alexander (The Interview, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), and Peyton List (Bunk’d, Hubie Halloween) have signed on to star in The Last Will and Testament of Charles Abernathy, the Netflix horror film being directed by Alejandro Brugués.

Based on a screenplay by Chris LaMont and Joe Russo, the film follows billionaire Charles Abernathy (Gunton) who, on the eve of his 75th birthday, invites his four estranged children back home out of fear that tonight someone – or something – is coming to kill him. To ensure his family will help protect him from whatever’s coming, Abernathy puts each of their inheritances on the line – they’ll get nothing if he’s found dead by dawn.

Paul Schiff is producing for Paul Schiff Productions, while Dan Clarke is serving as executive producer:

