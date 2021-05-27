‘The Last Of Us’: Merle Dandridge To Reprise Role From Original Game For HBO Series

The cast of HBO’s The Last Of Us series adaptation continues to grow as Merle Dandridge joins the cast to reprise her role from the original 2014 PlayStation video game.

From Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin and The Last Of Us creator Neil Druckmann, The Last of Us the story takes place twenty years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse across the U.S. and depend on each other for survival.

Dandridge will return to the world of The Last of Us as Marlene, the head of the Fireflies, a resistance movement struggling for freedom against an oppressive military regime. The actress also voiced Marlene in the 2020 PlayStation sequel, The Last of Us Part II.

She will join Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey and Gabriel Luna, who are set to appear as Joel, Ellie and Tommy, respectively.

Kantemir Balagov is directing the pilot episode of The Last Of Us, a co-production with Sony Pictures Television. PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog produce the TV series, based on the video game developed by Naughty Dog exclusively for the PlayStation platforms.

Jasmila Žbanić and Ali Abbas will also direct the series.

Druckmann and Mazin write and executive produce; Carolyn Strauss also executive produces along with Naughty Dog president Evan Wells, Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan of PlayStation Productions as well as Rose Lam.

Dandridge most recently recurred as Kim Hammond in HBO’s The Flight Attendant, starring Kailey Cuoco. She has also appeared in Greenleaf, Murphy Brown, The Night Shift, and Star-Crossed. In addition to The Last Of Us franchise, the actress has appeared in a number of other video game titles including Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, Dota 2 and Half-Life 2. In 2016 she received the BAFTA Game best former award for her portrayal as Katherine Collins in Everybody’s Gone To the Rapture.

Dandridge is repped by SDB Partners, CornerStone Talent Agency, Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham, and Kazarian/Measures/Ruskin & Associates (KMR Talent).