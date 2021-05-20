‘The Last Kingdom’: ‘Domina’ Actor Ewan Horrocks Joins Final Season Of Netflix’s Saxon Saga

EXCLUSIVE: Domina actor Ewan Horrocks has landed a recurring role in the final season of Netflix’s historical drama The Last Kingdom.

Horrocks will appear throughout the season as Aelfweard. He is currently filming in Budapest, Hungary, where Carnival Films is producing the fifth season of The Last Kingdom, which is based on Bernard Cornwell’s best-selling The Saxon Stories novels.

The newcomer is currently starring in Sky’s Ancient Rome series Domina as Drusus, in what represents his first major television role. Domina will premiere on Epix in the U.S. in the coming weeks.

Commenting on his The Last Kingdom casting, Horrocks said: “I’m really excited for everyone to see the final season. The cast is like one big family, so it’s been so special becoming a part of it. The fifth season is definitely worth the wait; there’ll be lots of exciting and shocking moments throughout.”

Deadline revealed last month that Season 5 will be the last. The drama originally launched on BBC Two in 2015 before Netflix became its home in 2018. The Last Kingdom is written by Martha Hillier and executive produced by Gareth Neame, and Nigel Marchant. NBCUniversal Global Distribution distributes.

Horrocks is repped by John Summerfield at Waring and McKenna.