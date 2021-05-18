‘The Hot Zone: Anthrax’ Sets Thanksgiving Premiere On Nat Geo, Releases First-Look Images & Teaser Trailer

The Hot Zone: Anthrax, the six-part follow-up to National Geographic’s hit limited series The Hot Zone, will premiere on Sunday, Nov. 28, the final night of the Thanksgiving weekend, and air as a three-night event.

It will follow the air pattern of the six-hour original installment, which debuted on the final night of another holiday weekend, Memorial Day 2019, and aired over three consecutive nights. Focused on the Ebola outbreak, it became the network’s most-watched scripted series ever.

The Hot Zone: Anthrax, starring Daniel Dae Kim and Tony Goldwyn, is set after 9/11. With the world still reeling after the attacks, America faces a second wave—the anthrax letters. Targeting journalists and politicians, mail with anthrax powder kills five people and causes panic across the United States. The Hot Zone: Anthrax follows FBI Special Agent Matthew Ryker (Kim) as he tracks down the killer, finding himself ensnared in an unstable web of psychological warfare. Bruce Ivins (Goldwyn) is the brilliant microbiologist who becomes embroiled in the hunt.

Nat Geo, which is unveiling its original slate as part of the Disney upfront, also released a teaser trailer and first-look images for the scientific thriller, which comes from 20th Television. It is executive produced by Ridley Scott, David Zucker and Jordan Sheehan for Scott Free Productions as well as Kelly Souders and Brian Peterson.

Watch the trailer above and see the images below:

Daniel Dae Kim stars as FBI Agent Matthew Ryker in Nat Geo’s ‘The Hot Zone: Anthrax’ National Geographic/Peter Stranks