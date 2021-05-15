Elisabeth Moss & EPs Took On New Challenges For ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’s Fourth Season – Contenders TV

“It’s honestly been, [and] this is not lip service, probably the most fulfilling thing creatively I’ve ever done in my career,” said Elisabeth Moss of adding director to her star and executive producer roles on The Handmaid’s Tale.

“Having the opportunity to work with these scripts, and this crew and this cast after developing relationships with them the past three seasons is such a rare opportunity and it truly has been so incredibly gratifying,” the Emmy winner added of her work on the fourth season of Hulu’s dystopian series, which debuted on April 28.

Joined by fellow EPs Bruce Miller and Warren Littlefield, Moss was speaking during Deadline’s Contenders Television awards-season event.

Explosively spotlighting the battle by Moss’ June Osbourne and others to bring down Gilead, the brutal wrath of a misogamist government and the pressures mounting from the outside world (specifically our neighbor to the north, Canada), Season 4 weaves together a number of threads that have been laid out over the years since the show premiered in 2017.

“Nowadays, good television is cumulative, it’s not episodic,” executive producer/showrunner Miller said.

“The things that happen to the people in our story add up,” he continued of the evolution of the series based on Margaret Atwood’s acclaimed 1985 novel. “The things that occur in our fictional world add up and they lead you to something. That’s what this season was about, is delivering on those promises of transformation. People are going through stuff. What happens next? You know, you don’t just get beat up forever without changing.”

Of course, like many projects, the production of the latest cycle of Handmaid’s Tale faced the perils and challenges of the coronavirus pandemic. For a show about a nation and a world gone mad, the high level of safety protocols among cast and crew filming in Toronto was a sturdy contrast.

“Kind of makes The Handmaid’s Tale one of the safest places on the planet if that where you were last year,” Littlefield said.

