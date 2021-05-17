‘The Great North’ Renewed For Season 3 By Fox

Ahead of its Season 2 premiere, Fox has renewed animated comedy The Great North, from Bob’s Burgers creator Loren Bouchard, for a third season.

The early renewal comes as Fox continues to double down on animation. It follows renewals of animated series including Bob’s Burgers, Duncanville, Family Guy and The Simpsons and new series Housebroken.

The Great North follows the Alaskan adventures of the Tobin family, as a single dad, Beef, voiced by Nick Offerman, does his best to keep his weird bunch of kids close – especially his only daughter, Judy (Jenny Slate), whose artistic dreams lead her away from the family fishing boat and into the glamorous world of the local mall.

Rounding out the family are Judy’s older brother, Wolf, (Will Forte) and his fiancé, Honeybee (Dulcé Sloan), her middle brother, Ham (Paul Rust), and ten-year-old-going-on-fifty little brother, Moon (Aparna Nancherla). While their mother is not in the picture, Judy seeks guidance from her new boss, Alyson (Megan Mullaly), and her imaginary friend, Alanis Morissette, with the musician voicing herself.

The Great North is produced by 20th Century Fox Television with Bento Box Entertainment serving as the animation studio. It is created and written by Wendy Molyneux, Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin and Minty Lewis, who also serve as showrunners and executive producers. Bouchard is also an exec producer.