‘The Good Fight’: Paramount+ Sets Fifth Season Premiere Date – Watch The Teaser

The Good Fight has set its fifth season premiere on Paramount+.

ViacomCBS announced the original series will premiere on Thursday, June 24, exclusively on their streaming service. Following the premiere, new episodes of the 10-episode fifth season will be available to stream weekly on Thursdays.

In the fifth season, Diane (Christine Baranski) is forced to question whether it’s appropriate for her to help run an African American law firm with Liz (Audra McDonald) when the firm loses two top lawyers. Meanwhile, Marissa (Sarah Steele) and the firm become entangled with Hal Wackner (Mandy Patinkin), a regular Chicagoan who decides to open his own courtroom in the back of a copy shop.

The cast of The Good Fight includes Christine Baranski, Audra McDonald, Sarah Steele, Michael Boatman, Nyambi Nyambi, Zach Grenier and Charmaine Bingwa.

Emmy and Tony Winner Mandy Patinkin (Homeland) is also joining this season of the Paramount+ drama series as a regular with a one-year deal.

Original cast members Cush Jumbo and Delroy Lindo are returning as guest stars in the season premiere to wrap up their characters’ storyline. The fourth season was cut short by three episodes due to the Covid-19 production shutdown, preventing closure on their respective plot lines.

Robert and Michelle King serve as showrunners and executive producers of the series, which they co-created with Phil Alden Robinson. Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker, Brooke Kennedy, Liz Glotzer, William Finkelstein, Jonathan Tolins and Jacquelyn Reingold also serve as executive producers. The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Scott Free Productions and King Size Productions. The series is distributed worldwide by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group.