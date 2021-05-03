‘The Good Doctor’ Renewed For Season 5 At ABC

The Good Doctor will continue to practice.

ABC has renewed the medical drama, which stars Freddie Highmore, for a fifth season, marking its first scripted renewal of the broadcast season.

The Good Doctor, from Sony Pictures Television and ABC Signature, was also ABC’s first renewal of last season.

The series, which follows Dr. Shaun Murphy, played by Highmore, a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, who continues to use his extraordinary medical gifts at St. Bonaventure Hospital’s surgical unit, ranks as the number one show in the Monday 10pm slot with 7.1M total viewers.

The network said that it delivers a 2.98 rating this season after 35 days of delayed viewing on linear and digital platforms, up 397% over its live+same day average among adults 18-49. The Disney-owned broadcast added that it attracts 12.1M total viewers after 35 days of multiplatform viewing.

David Shore is the executive producer and showrunner. Daniel Dae Kim, Erin Gunn, David Kim and Sebastian Lee are also executive producers.

The fourth season debuted in November and is set to have a 17-episode run ending in May.

ABC is currently in renewal mode. On the drama side, it is currently in complex negotiations to bring back Grey’s Anatomy for a season 18. Showrunner Krista Vernoff recently closed a multi-year deal with ABC Signature, a key piece of the effort and the network is now in negotiations with stars Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr.

The net also has decisions to make on Station 19, A Million Little Things, Big Sky, For Life, Rebel and The Rookie on the drama side.

On the comedy side, The Conners is expected to return for a fourth season after Deadline revealed that the four principal cast members of the Roseanne spinoff — Sara Gilbert, who also serves as an executive producer, John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf and Lecy Goranson —closed new pacts to return.

There are also calls to make on American Housewife, Black-ish, Call Your Mother, Home Economic, The Goldbergs and Mixed-ish.