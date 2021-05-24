‘The Good Doctor’ Ups Noah Galvin & Bria Samoné Henderson To Series Regular For Season 5

We’ll be seeing more of doctors Asher Wolke and Jordan Allen on the upcoming season of The Good Doctor. Noah Galvin (The Real O’Neals, Booksmart) and Bria Samoné Henderson (Mrs. America), who have recurred as the characters, respectively, since Season 4, have been promoted to series regulars for the upcoming fifth season of the medical drama starring Freddie Highmore.

Formerly part of an orthodox Jewish sect, Galvin’s Asher made the choice to separate himself from his former beliefs before deciding to go to medical school.

Henderson’s Jordan is a committed and faithful Baptist, who finds strength and comfort from daily prayer. She cares for her patients – but cares even more about building her career. Not just her medical career.

The Good Doctor was developed by David Shore based on a Korean format. The series follows Dr. Shaun Murphy, played by Highmore, a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, who continues to use his extraordinary medical gifts at St. Bonaventure Hospital’s surgical unit. As his friendships deepen, Shaun tackles the world of dating for the first time and continues to work harder than he ever has before, navigating his environment to prove to his colleagues that his talents as a surgeon will save lives.

Shore is the executive producer and showrunner. Daniel Dae Kim, Erin Gunn, David Kim and Sebastian Lee are also executive producers. The series is a co-production of Sony Picture Television and ABC Signature.

Deadline’s sister pub TVLine was first to report the promotions.