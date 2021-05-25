Sony TV Chief On Keeping ‘The Goldbergs’ & ‘The Blacklist’ Going, Could ‘The Good Doctor’ Get Spinoff

On Sept. 23 and 24, 2013, over two consecutive nights, Sony Pictures TV launched two broadcast series that would go the distance, NBC’s The Blacklist and ABC’s The Goldbergs. Both were recently renewed by their respective networks for a ninth season, with no indication in that announcement that these would the shows’ final seasons.

“Our hope is that both series would continue,” Sony Pictures TV Studios President Jeff Frost told Deadline during a series of interviews with studio toppers focused on the 2021 upfronts. “There has been no conversation about it being the final season for (The Goldbergs or The Blacklist). We haven’t gone into this being the final season; our hope is that there will be many more seasons of both shows.”

Both The Goldbergs and The Blacklist have spawned one spinoff that went to series with Schooled and The Blacklist: Redemption. Frost does not rule out further offshoots. “Anything is possible, let’s see how the next season does but anything is possible.”

Another Sony TV-produced successful current broadcast series, The Good Doctor, now wrapping its fourth season on ABC and renewed for a fifth, has not attempted a spinoff yet.

“I think it’s always a possibility; it’s something we would love to see happen,” Frost said. “Obviously we don’t want to do anything that is going to impact the mothership but at the same time we do think there is a potential for that.”

Frost stressed the importance of franchises to the studio, not just in broadcast but also in streaming, where the studio is currently is expanding its hit Amazon series The Boys with an upcoming spinoff.