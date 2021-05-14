‘The Goldbergs’ Renewed For Season 9 By ABC

Skip to main content
ABC has renewed The Goldbergs for a ninth season.

The Goldbergs chronicles creator Adam F. Goldberg’s chaotic but loving family as he grew up in the Reagan era.

The ’80s comedy stars Wendi McLendon-Covey, Sean Giambrone, Troy Gentile, Hayley Orrantia, Sam Lerner with Jeff Garlin.

The Goldbergs is produced by Happy Madison, Doug Robinson Productions and Adam F. Goldberg Productions, in association with Sony Pictures Television. Adam F. Goldberg, Doug Robinson, Alex Barnow, Chris Bishop, Annette Davis, Mike Sikowitz, David Guarascio and Wendi McLendon-Covey are executive producers.

The Goldbergs suffered a huge loss with the passing of series star, Oscar-nominated actor George Segal, before the end of Season 8. Segal died March 23 of complications from bypass surgery at the age of 87. He was a series regular on the family comedy for eight years, playing Albert “Pops” Solomon, Beverly’s (McLendon-Covey) laid-back widower father and a World War II Veteran. The last episode he filmed before his death, Episode 16 of the show’s current eighth season, aired on April 7.

