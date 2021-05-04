‘The Gloaming’s Emma Booth To Star In Sci-Fi Series ‘Proxy’, Based On Short Film, For Anonymous Content

EXCLUSIVE: Emma Booth, who is currently starring in Starz’ The Gloaming, is to lead a TV adaptation of short film Proxy from Anonymous Content.

Proxy was originally written by Dominick Joseph Luna and directed by Sophia Banks, whose debut feature Black Site starred Jason Clarke, Michelle Monaghan and Jai Courtney. The short film, which also starred Booth, played over 20 film festivals including Los Angeles Short Films Festival and London Sci-Fi Film Festival.

It is now being turned into a TV series by Luna and Halil Ozsan, who recently wrote the reboot of Scorpion Queen for Universal and was a co-EP on Vice’s What Would Diplo Do?.

Proxy is a serialized, global sci-ﬁ drama set in a near-future where electronic mass surveillance and a social credit system have entirely crippled personal freedom across the world. Proxies— psychological ‘surrogates’ — have become the only reasonable option for anyone who can’t risk losing their wealth and liberty for undesirable behavior.

AC Studios, the division behind series including Dickinson and Defending Jacob, will serve as the studio on the project, which will be exec produced by Kim Hodgert and Kami Putnam-Heist. Sophia Banks will co-executive produce for Banks Films with David O’Donnell as co-producer.

Booth is represented by Anonymous Content, Shanahan Management and Sloane, Oﬀer, Weber & Dern. Luna is represented by Sloane, Oﬀer, Weber & Dern. Ozsan is represented by Aperture Entertainment and Gang, Tyre, Ramer. Banks is represented by CAA and Grandview.