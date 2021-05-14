‘The Game’ Showrunner Devon Greggory Inks Overall Deal With CBS Studios

EXCLUSIVE: Devon Greggory, showrunner and writer of Paramount+’s newly greenlit series revival of The Game, has signed a multi-year overall deal with CBS Studios, the studio behind the half-hour dramedy. Under the pact, via his production shingle The Inphiniti Company, Greggory will write, direct and produce content for CBS, Paramount+, The CW and various ViacomCBS-owned platforms.

Greggory wrote and will executive produce The Game reboot with original series creator Mara Brock Akil, Salim Akil and original executive producer Kelsey Grammer and Tom Russo of Grammnet NH Productions. Original cast members Wendy Raquel Robinson and Hosea Chanchez are returning to reprise their roles.

Greggory has penned two produced features, Sacred and Hair Show, written several pilots including, Black Wall Street, an event series about the Tulsa Race Riots, for HBO Max and Marlowe, a music-driven PI drama executive produced by Aaron Kaplan for The CW.

Related Story 'The Game': Paramount+ Hands Dramedy Reboot Official Series Order, Wendy Raquel Robinson & Hosea Chanchez To Reprise Roles

His credits also include stints on WGN’s critically acclaimed drama, Underground; CBS’ franchise spin-off, CSI: Cyber; and BET’s hit Being Mary Jane. He also was the creative force behind BET’s Soul Train-inspired period drama, American Soul, serving as co-creator, showrunner and executive producer.

“I know it sounds cliché but being at CBS Studios feels like coming home,” said Greggory.”They gave me a shot as a new writer, nurtured my talent as I grew, and now they’re making a genuine commitment in my voice, my vision and me. George, David, Bryan, Kate, Rob, Brianna and Marissa… there’s no team I trust more, no place I’d rather be. Wow. From the southern-fried hood of Alabama, to homeless on the streets of LA, to here. I guess dreams really do come true.”

Greggory is repped by CAA, manager Steve Simons of The Shuman Company and attorney John Meigs of Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, & Hoberman.