‘The Game’: Paramount+ Hands Dramedy Reboot Official Series Order, Wendy Raquel Robinson & Hosea Chanchez To Reprise Roles

The Game is officially restarting.

Paramount+ has handed a ten-episode series order to its reboot of The CW and BET dramedy with original cast members Wendy Raquel Robinson and Hosea Chanchez reprising their roles.

Robinson, who also stars in Insecure, will return as sports agent Tasha Mack, and Chanchez, who stars in Black Lightning, returns as footballer Malik Wright with several other legacy cast members making special appearances.

The series, which was created by Mara Brock Akil, originally launched as a half-hour comedy on The CW and ran for three seasons on the broadcast network. It subsequently moved to BET for six further seasons, breaking cable records, and became an hour-long dramedy.

The reboot, which was initially unveiled at Paramount+’s investor presentation, will be a half-hour and will see American Soul’s Devon Greggory as showrunner and writer. He will exec produce with Brock Akil, Salim Akil and original executive producer Kelsey Grammer and Tom Russo of Grammnet NH Productions.

The new series will relocate from San Diego to Las Vegas and will see new players offer a modern-day examination of Black culture through the prism of pro football. The team will tackle racism, sexism, classism and more as they fight for fame, fortune, respect and love—all while trying to maintain their souls as they each play The Game.

2020-21 Paramount+ Pilots & Series Orders

The ten-episode series is produced by CBS Studios, Akil Productions and Grammnet NH Productions.

“Fifteen years ago, I created The Game and am so proud of the success we had, and that I was able to create characters and stories that resonated with so many people,” said Mara Brock Akil. “I couldn’t be happier about leaving my beloved characters like Tasha Mack and Malik Wright in the hands of Devon, Wendy and Hosea, who I know will build off of the rich foundation the show has.”

“From the moment it debuted, The Game was a groundbreaking series that used humor, heart and memorable characters to explore real issues involving race, gender and, of course, football,” added Julie McNamara, Executive Vice President and Head of Programming, Paramount+. “What better time for Devon and the whole team to reunite for a fresh look at a world that has only become more at-the-center of the cultural conversation today.”

“The Game is a show I faithfully watched, with characters I grew to love, and now I have the honor of guiding them into the future,” said Greggory. “I’m simply thrilled to be hand-selected by Mara, Julie and CBS Studios to take over the creative reins of such an iconic and culturally significant series.”

“I love this show,” added Grammer. “I am very excited to see this new turn in its life and excited to wave the Paramount+ banner, as well. Grammnet NH Productions has been in business a long time and proudly explored diverse and inclusive material for decades. I am really looking forward to seeing this show on the air.”