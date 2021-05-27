‘The French Dispatch’ Lands Fall Release Date After Setting Cannes Premiere

Searchlight’s latest Wes Anderson movie, The French Dispatch, will finally see the light of day with a theatrical release of Oct. 22. after being held during the pandemic. The all-star ensemble feature which counts Bill Murray, Elisabeth Moss, Frances McDormand, Timothee Chalamet, Tilda Swinton, Owen Wilson, Ed Norton, Saoirse Ronan and more in its cast will also play the 59th edition of the New York Film Festival which runs Sept. 24 through Oct. 10.

The pic will open on the same weekend as Focus Features’ Edgar Wright title The Last Night in Soho and Warner Bros/HBO Max’s Clint Eastwood feature Cry Macho.

The French Dispatch was originally set to open on July 24, 2020 and premiere at last year’s Cannes before Covid upended the global theatrical business.