‘The Flight Attendant’ Star/EP Kaley Cuoco Teases How Cassie Bowen Will Fare In L.A. In Season 2 – Contenders TV

The Flight Attendant took off for HBO Max when it launched in November. So much so that the streamer and the team, led by star and exec producer Kaley Cuoco, decided to make a second season.

Cuoco’s character Cassie Bowen, who is caught in the middle of a deadly murder plot in Season 1, cleans up and moves to Los Angeles for the second season, helped by the fact that the series scored a tax break from the state of California.

“I was very clear when we decided we wanted to do a second season, that I didn’t want Cassie to all of a sudden be like an amazing FBI agent,” Cuoco said during the series’ panel at Deadline’s Contenders Television awards-season event. “We are going to be adding in that slight CIA asset on the side. [Cassie] moves to L.A., first year sober, and she makes all the wrong decisions on what you’re not supposed to do when you become sober and she’s going to learn very quickly that it’s not as easy as she thought.”

The second season, as revealed by Deadline earlier this month, will see Natalie Chaidez come in as co-showrunner alongside Steve Yockey after the exits of Season 1 showrunners Meredith Lavender and Marcie Ulin.

The Big Bang Theory star Cuoco, who said that Bowen is an “actor’s dream” to play, also said that they have entered The Flight Attendant into the comedy category for the Emmys, rather than drama.

“There’s definitely not an audience clapping when I say anything so that was hard to get used to, but we thought long and hard whether this was a drama or a comedy and we thought the tone was so unique and difficult to be able make people laugh in such hard instances, that it was deserved as a comedy,” she said.

The series also stars Rosie Perez, Michelle Gomez and Zosia Mamet, who all appeared on the virtual Contenders TV panel.

Gomez has played some baddies in her time including on Doctor Who, but she said that her Miranda is “up there.” “She’s not as bad as you think she is — she develops into a real person by the end that you might want to have a drink with but I’d be careful where she might take you,” she said.

Gomez’s and Perez’s characters are both on the run at the end of Season 1, prompting the Scottish actress to joke that maybe they have run off to Vegas to take in a show and a daiquiri together.

Perez said she was keen on her character Megan Briscoe as she was “not what she seemed.” “A head flight attendant seems so put together, but inside she’s crying continuously. I thought that was hilarious,” she said.

Similarly, Mamet, who plays Annie Mouradian, Bowen’s friend and a mob lawyer, said she was “hungry for more” when she read the pilot script. “The moment I knew I wanted to do this role was when Kaley and I had a chemistry read together. It’s when you meet the people involved, and it’s such a cliché to say, but it jumps off the page. I knew this amazing human being at the helm would go to the mattress for the show,” she said.

Check back Monday for the panel video.