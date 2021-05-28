Skip to main content
‘The Flash’ Duo Jesse L. Martin & Michelle Harrison Set For Canadian Indie Feature ‘Re: Uniting’

Jesse L. Martin / Michelle Harrison
Jesse L. Martin / Jo & Glo Photography

EXCLUSIVE: Vancouver-based Flat Head Films has set The Flash stars Jesse L. Martin and Michelle Harrison for actor-writer-director Laura Adkin’s (It’s A Disaster) debut feature film Re: Uniting.

The film follows six best friends from college, now in their 40s, who reconnect for their 25 year reunion weekend. As secrets are revealed, one will force them all to reevaluate their lives.

Also starring will be Bronwen Smith (Firefly Lane), Roger Cross (Coroner), Carmen Moore (Vikingsand David Lewis (Child’s Play).

Producing is Krista Rand (Grand Unified Theory) and Stirling Bancroft (Monkey Beach) is the DoP.  The film has begun production on Bowen Island, BC, 30-minutes outside of Vancouver.

Adkins has previously directed shorts including The Goodnight Kiss which won Best Short Film at the Edmonton International Film Festival.

Martin is best known for starring roles in The Flash, Law And Order and for originating the role of Tom Collins in the stage and feature version of Rent.

