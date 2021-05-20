‘Falcon And The Winter Soldier’ Drops To No. 2 On Nielsen Chart In Season Finale Week

Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier dipped to the No. 2 spot on Nielsen’s streaming chart for the week its season finale arrived on Disney+.

After claiming the crown in its penultimate week, with 855 million minutes of total viewing, the show finished the week of April 19-25 with 796 million across its six episodes. That was good for second place in the rankings of overall shows. NCIS, a mainstay on Netflix, finished No. 1.

Falcon, whose finale hit Disney+ on April 23, was the second Marvel series to stream on Disney+. Loki is up next, as the company revs up the engines across divisions, aiming to deliver two new titles a week by 2024.

Netflx’s Shadow and Bone racked up 721 million minutes of viewing to finish third. The eight-part fantasy series based on Leigh Bardugo’s worldwide bestselling Grishaverse novels premiered April 23. Produced by Stranger Things outfit 21 Laps Entertainment, the series stars Jessie Mei Li, Archie Renaux, Freddy Carter, Amita Suman, Kit Young and Ben Barnes.

Nielsen measures only U.S. streaming via a TV screen, meaning mobile viewing is not counted. The numbers are reported after nearly a month’s delay, by arrangement with streaming providers. Only Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and Hulu are part of the streaming ratings.

Falcon was the only non-Netflix show in the overall top 10, a typical outcome. On the movies-only list, Netflix took the top three spots, with Stowaway, Thunder Force and Synchronic netting 359 million, 318 million and 218 million minutes of viewing, respectively.

Here is the full overall top 10, with number of episodes and total minutes of viewing:

NCIS – 353 episodes, 890 million minutes

The Falcon and the Winter Solider – 6 eps., 796M min.

Shadow and Bone – 8 eps., 721M min.

Grey’s Anatomy – 370 eps., 720M min.

The Circle – 20 eps., 630M min.

Criminal Minds – 310 eps., 630M min.

Cocomelon – 9 eps., 584M min.

The Baker and the Beauty – 9 eps., 495M min.

Heartland – 169 eps., 464M min.

Nicky Ricky Dicky & Dawn – 83 eps., 364M min.

Stowaway – film, 359M min.