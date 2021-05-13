‘The Falcon And The Winter Soldier’ Tops Nielsen Streaming Charts For First Time

The Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier took the top spot in Nielsen’s streaming rankings for the week of April 12-18, the week the Marvel stand-alone series debuted the fifth of its six-episode Season 1. The No. 1 finish was the first for Disney+ on the typically Netflix-dominated charts since Disney/Pixar’s Soul pulled off the feat back in December.

Falcon and the Winter Soldier finished with 855 million minutes viewed per Nielsen, which counts views as a user that watches more than two minutes of a program. The series starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan has been steadily rising the rankings since its March 19 premiere date. Its season finale aired April 23, so expect it to keep its lofty status when Nielsen reports those numbers next week.

For the week of April 5 and reported last week, the No. 1 streamed program was Netflix’s Melissa McCarthy-Octavia Spencer superhero comedy Thunder Force, which debuted with 950 million minutes. It was the top movie again for the week of April 12 and No. 3 overall with 742 million minutes, just behind Netflix’s NCIS.

Amazon’s anthology series Them, which released all of its episodes at once the previous week to debut at No. 7, grew its viewing by more than 50% over Week 2 to reach 670M minutes viewed.

Newcomers to the charts for the week of April 12-18 included Netflix’s The Circle, which drooped the first four episodes of its Season 2 during the timeframe.

Here is Nielsen’s Top 10 overall chart for the week of April 12-18:

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Disney+), 5 episodes, 855 million minutes of viewing

NCIS (Netflix) – 353 eps, 779M minutes

Thunder Force (Netflix) – 742M minutes

Them (Amazon), 10 eps, 670M minutes

Grey’s Anatomy (Netflix), 369 eps, 629M minutes

Cocomelon (Netflix), 9 eps, 609M minutes

Criminal Minds (Netflix), 310 eps, 575M minutes

Schitt’s Creek (Netflix), 80 eps, 489M minutes

The Circle (Netflix), 16 eps, 443M minutes

Heartland (Netflix), 167 eps, 430M minutes