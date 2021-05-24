‘The Devil Within’ True-Crime Podcast Series From Cavalry Audio To Debut On Wondery+

EXCLUSIVE: Cavalry Audio is launching The Devil Within, a true-crime podcast series about demonic possession and it will premiere on Wondery+.

The first season of the ten-part series follows the 1988 story of Tommy Sullivan who brutally murdered his mother and later took his own life. Investigations revealed that Tommy was a part of a Satanic Cult, sparking the nationwide hysteria now known as ‘Satanic Panic’. After more than three decades, the truth behind this horrific crime will finally be revealed.

The show will premiere on Wondery+, the premium subscription podcast service of the Dr. Death and The Shrink Next Door producer, on May 25 and then will be released wide on June 8, distributed by Amazon-owned Wondery.

The Devil Within is written, directed, and narrated by Branden Morgan, Senior Podcast Producer at Cavalry Audio, who is also from the town in New Jersey where this story unfolded.

It is exec produced by Cavalry Media’s Dana Brunetti and Keegan Rosenberger with sound design by Monkey Mind Music Group, and original music from Bruce Witkin.

A second season is already in production.

Cavalry Media, run by co-founders Keegan Rosenberger, Dana Brunetti and partner Matt DelPiano, is behind series including Here’s The Thing with Alec Baldwin, Daddy Issues with Joe Buck & Oliver Hudson, Modasucka with Michael Blackson, and Can You Survive This Podcast? with Clint Emerson.

The company’s audio division, which has an overall output deal with iHeartMedia, plans to release between 12 and 15 podcast series this year.

“Cases of demonic possession are incredibly interesting, and given the amount of them, it presents a great landscape for a podcast series,” said Branden Morgan, Senior Producer at Cavalry Audio. “I was personally drawn to Tommy’s story because it was a crime that had occurred in my hometown and was a defining moment of my teenage years. Once we started talking about The Devil Within series, we knew this story had all the intrigue and twists necessary to launch it with.”

UTA negotiated the deal on behalf Cavalry Audio and will represent The Devil Within.