‘Shock Docs: The Devil Made Me Do It’: Discovery+ Sets Reality Version Of Latest ‘Conjuring’ Film

EXCLUSIVE: And how does your client plead, Counselor? Not guilty by reason of Satan, Your Honor.

A new Discovery+ documentary chronicles the real-life case of a Connecticut man who was charged with a brutal murder and claimed innocence by insisting “the devil made me do it.” The streamer set a June 11 premiere date for Shock Docs: The Devil Made Me Do It, which examines the harrowing events leading up to the killing and the astonishing court case that followed.

Aided by renowned demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren, whose paranormal investigations are the source for The Conjuring film franchise, David Glatzel’s family tries to get to the very heart of evil and to where the actual terror lies — and must do battle with overpowering demons. Read the full synopsis below.

The series is a companion piece to Warner Bros’ feature The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, which hits theaters and HBO Max on June 4, a week before the documentary. The studio is not involved with the TV project.

“The Shock Docs franchise has quickly become a powerhouse for the paranormal genre and fans can’t get enough of this longform storytelling format,” said Matthew Butler, Travel Channel’s general manager. “Knowing the true events behind iconic tales of terror, and then hearing directly from the survivors and eyewitnesses makes them all the more believable, and no longer a ghost story. The incredible saga of the Glatzel family, their work with the Warrens and the subsequent anguish and pain make this factual documentary scarier than fiction.”

Shock Docs: The Devil Made Me Do It is produced by Bungalow Media+Entertainment. The executive producers are Robert Friedman and Lauren Moore Morden. Liz Massie is the senior executive producer for Discovery+.

Here is the documentary’s official synopsis:

It began in the summer of 1980, when 11-year-old David Glatzel helped his older sister, Debbie, and her boyfriend, Arne Johnson, fix up the house they just rented. But shortly after they moved in, David began seeing a mysterious “ghost man,” who scared him to death. Eventually, the ghost man transformed into something more sinister; at night he became a demonic beast that threatened to steal David’s soul. Things took a drastic turn when inexplicable scratches and bruises appeared all over the young child’s body. He began to growl and to speak with a demonic voice. Then, after his family witnessed him being attacked by invisible hands, they decided to seek help from a priest and famed demonologists, Ed and Lorraine Warren, who concluded he needed an exorcism.

Over the next several weeks, a battle between good and evil ensues. Both the family and the Warrens witness David levitate cease breathing and ultimately predict a murder. It’s during the final exorcism that Debbie Glatzel’s boyfriend, Arne Johnson, puts himself between the devil and the young boy. He challenged the demon to leave David’s body and enter his own. While Johnson’s intentions were pure – the results were disastrous. Five months later, in the midst of a heated confrontation with his landlord, Johnson pulled a knife and stabbed him to death. He later claimed no recollection of the incident.

Was Arne Johnson acting upon his own violent impulses? Or was he, as the defense later argued, possessed by the devil? The case captured the public’s imagination and became an international topic of discussion. As a believer, attorney Martin Minnella became the first lawyer to try to prove the devil’s existence. And for the first time in U.S. history, the devil was put on trial and the world held its breath in nervous anticipation.