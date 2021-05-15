‘The Daily Show’s Roy Wood Jr Says Trump Presidency Was A Wild House Party & Now It’s Time To Clean Up The Mess – Contenders TV

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, like all of the other nightly talk shows, had to regularly pivot to cover the presidency of Donald Trump over the past four years.

Now that Trump is no longer in charge, it’s time for the Comedy Central show to focus on what’s next.

“We’re on the other side of Trump,” Daily Show correspondent Roy Wood Jr. said during the show’s panel at Deadline’s Contenders Television awards-season event. “How do we clean up the mess? The Trump presidency was a wild house party and it’s now 8 a.m. and there’s red Solo cups all over the lawn. It’s figuring out what issues need to be moved forward and what holes need to be plugged.”

He said one of his focuses was covering voter reform or, as he puts it, “the bullsh*t laws that they’re passing to keep people from voting the way they did when Biden got elected.”

Wood added that by extending Daily Show from 30 minutes to 45 minutes, it’s given him and his fellow correspondents “different creative vehicles with which to maintain the north star of the show,” and “different ways to go about trying to be funny.”

Showrunner and executive producer Jen Flanz and supervising producer and writer Zhubin Parang also said that it’s gotten slightly easier to make the show from Noah’s apartment now that we’re in year two of the pandemic.

“It has gotten easier to do [the show] from home because we’ve been doing it for so long. We’ve perfected a system. It’s still a weird experience. I am worried that I’ll forget how to make [the show] the usual way,” Flanz joked.

Check back Monday for the panel video.