The CW Sets ‘The Waltons’ Homecoming’, ‘Scooby-Doo Reunion’ & ‘Beebo Saves Christmas’ Specials

The CW has lined up three original specials for premiere in fourth quarter 2021 — original made-for-TV movie The Waltons’ Homecoming, The Scooby Doo Reunion Special and holiday adventure Beebo Saves Christmas. Dates and times will be announced later.

The Waltons’ Homecoming marks the 50th anniversary of The Homecoming: A Christmas Story television movie, which aired December 19, 1971, and launched the long-running series The Waltons. Bellamy Young (Scandal) stars as Olivia, Logan Shroyer (This Is Us) as John Boy and Richard Thomas, who originally starred as John Boy Walton in The Waltons series, as “The Narrator.”

Per the description: The Waltons’ Homecoming is set in the 1933 Depression Era and told through the eyes of John Boy, the 17-year-old eldest child of John and Olivia Walton. His mother expects John Boy to help her raise his sisters and brothers, and his father expects him to follow in his footsteps to help support the family, but secretly, John Boy wants to be a writer. Times are hard enough in 1933, but to make matters worse, it looked to be the Waltons’ first Christmas without John Sr. When Olivia receives a letter that John Sr. is planning to make it home for Christmas after all, the family is thrilled and races to prepare for his homecoming. But when a storm threatens his arrival on Christmas Eve, and John Sr. is nowhere to be found, Olivia sends John Boy out into the night to find his daddy – a journey that will change John Boy’s life forever.

The Waltons’ Homecoming is produced by Magnolia Hill Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with executive producer Sam Haskell and writer/co-executive producer Jim Strain. Lev L. Spiro is the director. The Waltons original series was created by Earl Hamner, Jr.

The Scooby-Doo Reunion Special sees the ace mystery solvers reunite at Warner Bros. Studios to reminisce about their favorite cases and how they were filmed. But it turns out that the backlot may have its own monster problem! Fred, Daphne, Velma, Shaggy and Scooby-Doo investigate the mystery while celebrating the legacy of the franchise during the one-hour special. The Scooby-Doo Reunion Special is produced by Warner Bros. Animation and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon and Abominable Pictures. Jonathan Stern is executive producer.

In the animated one-hour special Beebo Saves Chrismas, when Sprinkles, an efficiency-obsessed elf, decides that Christmas would run better without Santa Claus, Beebo and his friends travel to the North Pole to help discover what truly makes Christmas meaningful. Ben Diskin stars as the voice of Beebo, Kimiko Glenn as Tweebo, Yvette Nicole Brown as Turbo, Keith Ferguson as Fleabo, Chris Kattan as Sprinkles, Ernie Hudson as Santa and Victor Garber as the narrator. Beebo Saves Christmas is produced by Warner Bros. Animation and written by Matt Maala and Kevin Shinick. Sam Register, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, David Madden, Phil Klemmer, Grainne Godfree, Marc Guggenheim and Keto Shimizu executive produce.