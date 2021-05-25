Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

New Scripted Series For 2021-22 Broadcast Season: A Photo Gallery

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Ben Crump On The Killing Of George Floyd And Establishing The Value Of Black Life: Guest Column
Read the full story

The CW Proud Of Diversity Efforts But Still Striving For More Authentic Voices

Naomi
Naomi Boris Martin/The CW

The CW has detailed its latest diversity statistics. Mark Pedowitz, chairman and CEO of The CW Network, said Tuesday that he’s proud of the progress that the youth-skewing network has made but said that will continue to push forward its efforts.

Pedowitz revealed during the CW’s upfronts press call today that 67% of its showrunners, writers and directors this season are diverse and/or women, while 53% of its series regulars are people of color and 49% are women.

The CW’s Schedule Release Day: Deadline’s Full Coverage

“This past year brought sharp focus to social justice and racial equality issues. As a result, our industry has to take a hard look at representation and inclusion. The CW is proud of the progress we continue to make on both sides of the camera,” he said.

It comes as its three new scripted series — 4400, All American: Homecoming and Naomi — have diverse casts in front of and behind the camera.

The CW New Series Trailers: First Look At ‘Naomi’ & ‘All American: Homecoming’

“The CW will continue to push forward our inclusion and rep efforts with all three of our new series which feature leads, showrunners and directors who are women and/or people of color. We’re very proud of what we’ve accomplished and have been leading in this area for more than a decade. But we recognise that stats don’t tell the entire story. We still strive to include more diverse and authentic voices while we also work to being a more inclusive employer, business partner and member of the community,” Pedowitz added.

Read More About:

1 Comment

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad