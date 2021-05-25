The CW Proud Of Diversity Efforts But Still Striving For More Authentic Voices

The CW has detailed its latest diversity statistics. Mark Pedowitz, chairman and CEO of The CW Network, said Tuesday that he’s proud of the progress that the youth-skewing network has made but said that will continue to push forward its efforts.

Pedowitz revealed during the CW’s upfronts press call today that 67% of its showrunners, writers and directors this season are diverse and/or women, while 53% of its series regulars are people of color and 49% are women.

“This past year brought sharp focus to social justice and racial equality issues. As a result, our industry has to take a hard look at representation and inclusion. The CW is proud of the progress we continue to make on both sides of the camera,” he said.

It comes as its three new scripted series — 4400, All American: Homecoming and Naomi — have diverse casts in front of and behind the camera.

“The CW will continue to push forward our inclusion and rep efforts with all three of our new series which feature leads, showrunners and directors who are women and/or people of color. We’re very proud of what we’ve accomplished and have been leading in this area for more than a decade. But we recognise that stats don’t tell the entire story. We still strive to include more diverse and authentic voices while we also work to being a more inclusive employer, business partner and member of the community,” Pedowitz added.