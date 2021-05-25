The CW New Series Trailers: First Look At ‘Naomi’ & ‘All American: Homecoming’

We’re getting the first look at the CW’s Naomi, Ava DuVernay’s new superhero DC drama, and All American spinoff Homecoming. The footage is contained in a trailer released by The CW that includes a look at returning shows as well, set to Coldplay’s single “Higher Power”.

Naomi, the network’s latest DC adaptation, comes from DuVernay and Arrow writer and co-exec producer Jill Blankenship. Based on the eponymous comic book series that debuted in 2019, co-written by Brian Michael Bendis and David F. Walker and illustrated by breakout artist Jamal Campbell, the show follows a teen girl’s journey from her small northwestern town to the heights of the multiverse. When a supernatural event shakes her hometown to the core, Naomi sets out to uncover its origins, and what she discovers will challenge everything we believe about our heroes.

Kaci Walfall stars, along with Alexander Wraith, Cranston Johnson and Camila Moreno. Additional cast members include Barry Watson, Mouzam Makkar, Mary-Charles Jones, Aidan Gemme, Daniel Puig and Will Meyers. Amanda Marsalis directed the pilot.

Blankenship and DuVernay write and exec produce. The series is produced by DuVernay’s Array Filmworks in association with Warner Bros Television, with Sarah Bremner and Paul Garnes also set as EPs.

All American: Homecoming is written and exec produced by Nkechi Okoro Carroll. The young-adult sports drama is set against the backdrop of the HBCU experience. It follows a young tennis hopeful from Beverly Hills and an elite baseball player from Chicago as they contend with the high stakes of college sports, while also navigating the highs, lows and sexiness of unsupervised early adulthood at a prestigious Historically Black College.

The planted-spinoff sees Geffri Maya reprise her role as Simone Hicks. Peyton Alex Smith, Kelly Jenrette, Cory Hardrict, Sylvester Powell, Netta Walker and Camille Hyde also star.

Okoro Carroll exec produces alongside Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, David Madden, and Robbie Rogers. Michael Schultz directed the pilot spinoff episode, which airs in All American’s third season later this summer. The series comes from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Check out the trailer above.